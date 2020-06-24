ST. MARTINVILLE — A complaint of a suspicious vehicle Friday led to the arrest of a Broussard man when deputies discovered heroin and other narcotics in his car.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics agents and deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 2900 block of Atchafalaya River Highway on June 19. The driver of the vehicle, Larry Lyons, 44, was found to be in possession of a large amount heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine hydrochloride, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
Lyons was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (black tar heroin), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (brown heroin), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) more than 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine hydrochloride), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lyons was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with bond set at $75,000. The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.