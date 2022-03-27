Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Teche Area girls’ soccer finished another great season in February, with multiple teams finishing the regular season with winning records and having success in the postseason.

Catholic High led the area in both wins and power rating, finishing the season with a 21-3-1 record and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Division IV. After a first round bye and a second round win over Dunham, the Lady Panthers fell to Louise McGehee. Senior striker Anna Broussard was chosen as the Most Valuable Player on The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Girls’ Soccer Team after scoring 60 goals and assisting on 24 in her final season with the Lady Panthers.

New Iberia Senior High found success under new head coach Wayland Bourque, who guided the Lady Jackets to a 13-7-1 season. With a strong group of freshman players coming in to complement NISH’s junior class, the Lady Jackets will be looking to improve upon their district record and playoff performance next season. Bourque was chosen as the Coach of the Year for the Best of the Teche team.

Highland Baptist turned to superstar striker Madison Champagne to finish the season with an 11-5-1 record. Champagne, combined with an excellent defensive unit, clinched a district championship and yet another playoff appearance for the young program.

Here is The Daily Iberian’s 2021-22 Best of the Teche Girls’ Soccer Team:

Most Valuable Player

Anna Broussard, Catholic High

60 goals, 24 Assists

Coach of the Year

Wayland Bourque, New Iberia Senior High

13-7-1 regular season record

GK- Madelyn Moore, Catholic High

DEF- Terralynn Calais, Catholic High

DEF- Samantha Taylor, Highland Baptist

DEF- Kayla Trosclair, New Iberia Senior High

DEF- Anna Baquet, Catholic High

MID- Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist

MID- Kiera Green, Catholic High

MID- Cameron Delahoussaye, New Iberia Senior High

ATT- Sophie Vines, Catholic High

ATT- Madison Champagne, Highland Baptist

ATT- Anna Broussard, Catholic High

Honorable Mention

Goalkeeper:

Ryleigh Walker, NISH

Defenders:

Ruthie Helms, CHS

Avery Tourney, NISH

Cecile Granger, NISH

Isabella Breaux, HBCS

Lindsay Moore, HBCS

Elizabeth Broussard, HBCS

Midfielders:

Amielle Woodring, CHS

Talia Touchet, NISH

Madison Helms, NISH

Angelle Comeaux, NISH

Forwards:

Paige Viator, NISH

Gabi Sorrel, NISH

Emma Broussard, CHS

Lillian Nicholson, HBCS



Tags

Load comments