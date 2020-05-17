Co-valdedictorians Gabrielle Elyse Broussard and Lucas Michael Corona II and salutatorian Anna Elizabeth Pham lead a class of 85 Catholic High School graduates into commencement exercises Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Broussard, the daughter of Harold Joseph Broussard III and Marie Savoy Broussard, finished with a 4.0 grade point average. She will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and plans to become a chemical engineer and writer.
Broussard was a member of the varsity track and field and soccer teams, National BETA Club, Music Ministry, Varsity Quiz Bowl, Math Club (president), Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society (president) and National Honor Society and participated in the Iberia Parish Firestarter Leadership Class and Louisiana Girls’ State.
Her scholarships and awards include the Live Oak Scholarship from UL Lafayette, being named to the LHSAA Academic All-State Composite Team for both Soccer and Track and Field, placing first in English IV and Art at the District Literary Rally and receiving the Torch of Knowledge.
Corona, the son of Lucas and Myra Corona, also finished with a 4.0 GPA.
He will attend LSU and plans to go to medical school.
Among his extracurricular activities were National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and being an altar server at St. Peter’s.
His scholarships and awards include the LSU National Merit Scholarship, Tiger Legacy Excellence Scholarship, Distinguished Freshman Award and Flagship Scholar Resident Award.
Pham, the daughter of Hung and Xuan Pham, finished with a 3.9344 GPA. She will attend Louisiana State University and plans to major in biological sciences on a pre-med track.
Her extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Math Club, Student Council, Spirit Committee and varsity Dance Team (grades 9-11). She will graduate from Studio 84 School of Dance with 12 years of dancing.
The class flower is the Stargazer Lily and the class colors are light yellow and baby blue.
The class song is “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana.
The class quote is from Jeremiah 29:11 — “For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare, not for woe! plans to give you a future full of hope.”
CHS principal Dr. Stella Arabie said that Phase 1 social distancing restrictions will be in place for graduation ceremonies.