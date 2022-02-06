The Iberia Performing Arts League’s annual Broadway, Bites and Bubblies fundraiser takes place this Friday with plenty to entertain the IPAL supporters that turn out.
The fundraiser is a major annual event for IPAL and the primary way the non-profit organization funds an orchestra for its seasonal musical every year. For this season, the orchestra will be used for IPAL’s production of “The Producers.”
As the name implies, Broadway, Bites and Bubblies is full of treats for musical lovers. Broadway favorites are sung with musical accompaniment and special food is doled out during the event, which takes place at the home of IPAL supporters Tommy and Mary Carol LeBlanc.
A special drink is also served every year as part of the festivities. This year the fundraiser takes place on Valentine’s Day, which will add a romantic twist to the event that includes culinary creations from local chefs.
A sneak peek of the IPAL 2022-23 season and special performances from the upcoming cast of “The Producers” is also on the itinerary for the event as well.
IPAL is a community theater organization based in New Iberia with the mission to promote live theater in New Iberia and to enhance the community through the arts. It generally offers five major productions per season, a summer youth play or activity and occasionally other special activities.