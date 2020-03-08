There was plenty of music, food and singing at the home of Tommy and Mary Carol LeBlanc in Shadows Bend subdivision Friday night as supporters of the Iberia Performing Arts League gathered for the appropriately named Broadway, Bites and Bubblies.
The event is the main fundraiser to support IPAL’s in-house orchestra that is used for its spring musical.
IPAL patrons and cast regulars at the beautiful home to mingle, munch on the food prepared by local chefs and enjoy singing from IPAL veterans.
“It’s been great,” organizer Maggie Simon said at the event. “The weather turned out really nice and we’re having a great time.”
Although the fundraising event used to switch locations every year, Simon said the LeBlanc’s house has become a mainstay due to the ease of setting up, as well as the beautiful location right along the Bayou Teche.
“It’s just so easy here,” she said.
Guest host for the night was Envision da Berry’s Phanat Xanamane, who introduced singers and performers who took to the microphone in the home’s living room to the delight of the more than 100 in attendance.
“We have a special program that will highlight some of the great talent that has graced the IPAL stage, and we have a Showtunes Sing Along that’s here by popular demand,” Xanamane said.