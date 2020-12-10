Iberia Parish residents and drivers on Louisiana Highway 85 will have to make allowances for bridge repairs taking place next week over the Patout Canal.
The highway will be closed at the intersection with South College Road over the Patout Canal for bridge repairs beginning Monday at 8 a.m. It will remain closed until Dec. 17, weather permitting.
A detour will be established using Louisiana Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 90. The detour route will be posted.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.
Those motorists driving in the area during construction are reminded to exercise caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.