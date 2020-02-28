Bricks can be purchased to support Veterans Memorial

Those wanting to make a contribution to the Iberia Veteran’s Associations veterans memorial in Bouligny Plaza can now do so.
Supporters can purchase a brick for the project by contacting Leslie Landry at 367-0308 or 256-0287.
They also can send mail orders to Leslie Landry at 4207 Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Each brick should contain the veteran’s name, branch of service and the war the veteran fought in, if applicable. If not applicable, just leave the slot blank.
The donation price for a brick is $100, and forms are available for those wanting to purchase a brick.
The IVA had raised approximately $50,000 for the project, and New Iberia government dedicated $25,000 that came from a one-time dividend check the City Council accepted from the Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation.
DeCourt said last month the scale of the first phase of the project was expected to last several months.
Although the city and IVA have combined funds for the project, Mayor Freddie DeCourt has noted that there still isn’t enough money for a memorial centerpiece.
To aid with the funding, project organizers are selling bricks that local residents can purchase. The project will include leveling the depressed area of Bouligny Plaza near the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion. The mayor said the leveling will accommodate handicap access and those who may be injured.
A wall will be constructed that will encircle those who enter the memorial, and etched on the sides will be a list of every war and the Iberia Parish residents who sacrificed their lives for their country.