The veterans memorial project in Bouligny Plaza continues to make progress after bricks were received to be placed into the new installment in downtown New Iberia.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said earlier this month that the city administration is hoping for a May 31 completion date, so that local residents will be able to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday with the project complete.
City workers have been in the process of conducting in-kind work for the project, which will feature the names of local veterans who fought in foreign wars. The project has been promoted for years by the Iberia Veterans Association, but after the work had seemingly stalled before DeCourt’s administration decided to give the project a boost using one-time money.
IVA member Leslie Landry said that the association was excited for the memorial’s completion, and members are hoping to be out celebrating Armed Forces Day and Loyalty Day in Bouligny Plaza as the project nears completion.
“We’re hoping to get turned loose,” Landry said Monday afternoon. “We’re ready.”
The project has been a major feat for Bouligny Plaza. The memorial elevated a depressed area of the plaza that was previously used for local residents to sit in during downtown events. The elevation coincides with walls being put up to feature the names of local veterans, as well as purchased bricks that were recently received that helped fund the rest of the project.
The New Iberia City Council signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Iberia Veteran’s Association in December of 2019. The IVA has been trying for years to raise money for the Bouligny Plaza memorial project, and had about $50,000 on hand when the agreement was signed.
The city added another $25,000 thanks to a one-time dividend check that was available for local projects, and local support has made up the rest of the expenses.
DeCourt said that he is also hoping to place a liberty bell as part of the memorial installment, which will be the final touch of the memorial.
The IVA conducts memorial events all through the year to honor local veterans and their contributions in military service. The largest of the year is typically the July 4 celebration, which has often been conducted in conjunction with a small parade for local residents to enjoy.
Events have been put at a standstill since COVID-19, however, but with the slow rollout of lessening pandemic restrictions the IVA is hoping to see their events come back to the public eye once again.