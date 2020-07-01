With his family by his side, incoming St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux was sworn in Wednesday morning.
Judge Anthony Thibodeaux issued the oath of office.
Breaux said is looking forward to serving the residents of St. Martin Parish and is excited about working alongside his new team.
The newly designed St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicles were also unveiled. They will be utilized by the Patrol Division and the new Criminal Patrol Division.
The Criminal Patrol Division will proactively patrol throughout St. Martin Parish in an effort to curtail criminal activity.
Breaux said he and his team will be working diligently to keep the streets of St. Martin Parish safe.