ST. MARTINVILLE — Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Breaux Bridge man for illegal possession of several pieces of heavy equipment.
Joseph Marshall “Candyman” Landry, 61, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Dalfrey Road, as well as a second property located off of Camp Bon Temps Road, in reference to an investigation regarding illegal possession of stolen things.
During the search of the Camp Bon Temps residence, Investigators located a Gravely 42--inch zero-turn lawn mower with a value of approximately $2,000, that was previously reported stolen from a St. Landry residence. At the second location on Camp Bon Temps Road, a utility trailer valued at $1,500 was recovered that was previously reported stolen out of Acadia Parish. In addition, investigators also subsequently recovered a Caterpillar Excavator, Caterpillar Bulldozer and a Caterpillar Mini Bulldozer reported stolen from Texas with a combined value of approximately $309,000.
Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things of over $25,000 and three counts of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000.
The investigation remains ongoing and his bond was set at $8,000.