JEANERETTE — Breast cancer survivors were honored in Jeanerette Saturday afternoon with a parade and ceremony.
“Breaking Every Chain That Leads to Breast Cancer” took place in downtown Jeanerette at the pavilion near the post office. Breast cancer survivors at the event were treated to a parade down Main Street featuring dozens of vehicles, and even a few horses.
The Jeanerette Police Department, City Marshal’s Office and Volunteer Fire Department all assisted in escorting the parade while those in the event smiled and waved to people were watching from the sidewalk.
“When Sister Trenia (Joseph) contacted me and city hall and shared her idea, it was truly a no brainer on our part to offer support,” Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said at the event. “We want to support and welcome everyone here.”
Joseph, the founder and organizer of the event, led an electrifying prayer for those in attendance following the parade to give thanks and praise to God for breast cancer survivors and supporters.
Speaker Ronald Joseph, Carolyn Lumpkin and Terri Thompson also were featured at the event, which was co-sponsored by the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce.
Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed type of cancer in America and Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Cancer Prevention Control Program, one in eight women will get breast cancer, and only 5 to 10 percent of breast cancer is hereditary.
Currently, Louisiana is in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which gives an opportunity for local residents to pay attention to the issue. The monthly campaign is an attempt to raise awareness about breast cancer and its effects on those who have it, as well as those affected by it in terms of friends and family.