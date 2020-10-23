Breast cancer awareness drive-by parade set Saturday in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE — The Women Under Re-Construction Breast Cancer Service is holding a drive-by breast cancer awareness parade Saturday honoring survivors of breast cancer, those fighting breast cancer and in memory of those lost to breast cancer, according to organizer Trenia Joseph.
A guest speaker is scheduled around 4 p.m. when the parade ends at the Main Street Pavilion.
WHAT: The Breaking Every Chain that Leads to Breast Cancer Drive By Parade
WHEN: Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Main Street Pavilion in Jeanerette next to the Post Office
CO-SPONSOR: Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce