When it was built in 1939, the old New Iberia High School gym on Pershing Street was filled every day with the sounds of teens playing, studying and learning to be promising young adults.
Eighty years later, those sounds can still be heard at the site. But instead of hosting area athletes, it plays home to the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia as its counselors help to groom the next generation of community leaders.
“A lot of people look at us as a day care center,” Program Director Brianna Davis said. “But we do so much more. We are counselors, we are mentors, we are teachers and role models.”
Tuesday afternoon they were also reaching out for help. The club hosted an open house for community leaders, looking for more volunteers and hoping to network with the community to identify people with skills that could enhance the experience for the children who study, learn and play there.
“We have several kids who are interested in drawing and painting,” Davis said to SLCC New Iberia Campus Director Nicole Lopez. “So if you have someone who can teach shading or other techniques, that would help.”
The club offers a multitude of activities. It has a small art classroom and a slightly larger space for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). And there are multiple tables available for students to work on homework after school, or just visit with friends once the work is done.
One area Club Director Micah Nicholas was extremely proud to show off was the club’s garden, a joint project between the Boys and Girls Club, Envision da Berry and Carl Cooper of Da Berry Fresh Market.
“We started this with a grant from the Iberia Parish Foundation a year ago,” Nicholas said “We have School Days, the senior living apartments, right there. The vision was to connect the older generation with the younger, open up the gate to let the residents teach the kids how to plant and grow a garden.”
The three beds currently growing at the club are full of mustard greens, lettuces and other plants, many ready to be picked.
“You see those beans?” Nicholas said, pointing to a plant full of bean pods. “Last week I swear they weren’t even there.”
Nicholas and Lopez spoke about another possible common interest — having the sole member of the SLCC Green Thumb Club volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club gardeners.
“We have a beautiful greenhouse and facility,” Lopez said. “But we only have the one gardener.”
Inside the club, the students were filtering in for the afternoon. Anywhere from 40 to 50 children and teens show up each day. Each one is given a meal and the attention and guidance they need.
“You can’t do homework on an empty stomach,” Nicholas said.
Counselor Dré Hypolite was working with Tarieque Keal on her math homework.
“I started helping here three years ago,” Hypolite said. “My goal is to get a degree in child psychology.”
The experience at the club is a good start. Nicholas said he was a “club kid,” spending hundreds of hours in the art room during his formative years.
“When I graduated from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, I knew where I wanted to be,” Nicholas said. “I came here in 2017 and that first summer we had 250 kids a day. I was like a fish out of water.”
Now, as the director of the unit in New Iberia and helping to train the new director at the Granberry Unit in Lafayette, Nicholas is a lot more confident in his abilities.
“I went from the fish out of water to the big fish in the pond,” he laughed. “But I had to learn a lot. At the end of the day, the goal is to provide all of our kids with a quality club experience.”
If you would like to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club, you can reach the New Iberia Unit at 364-7040. The club is located at 430 E. Pershing St.