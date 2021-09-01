The Iberia Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, met with the Boys & Girls Club’s local advisory members and staff to present a $15,000 match to help kick start their expansion campaign.
According to a prepared statement from the Boys and Girls Clubs, the campaign will provide support for the existing Iberia club as well as expansion to provide youth services at West End Park.
Earlier this year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Mayor Freddie Decourt met to discuss the growing need for youth development services in the area. A partnership was formed with the city of New Iberia to expand the Club’s reach. Additionally, a local advisory committee of community members was created to bring awareness and support to the organization.
“We are thrilled to be able to expand our services to reach more kids in Iberia Parish, and we appreciate the support of the Iberia Foundation,” CEO Rhyan Wheeler said in the statement. “The $15,000 match gives the community an opportunity to make a direct impact in the lives of our youth. Sustainability is critically important to the success of this project for our youth, so the Local Advisory Committee is working to secure a year’s worth of funding before opening the operation.”
The Iberia Boys & Girls Club serves kids ages 6-18 each day after school, providing them with a safe place, positive mentors and quality programming in three core areas.
The Iberia Foundation was established in 2007 and was the first affiliate fund of Community Foundation of Acadiana. Since inception in 2007, the Iberia Foundation has granted more than $588,000 to benefit Iberia Parish nonprofit organizations, churches and schools.
“The Iberia Foundation is excited to grant a $15,000 matching challenge to the Iberia Boys and Girls Club, which will help the organization build a second club in New Iberia,” Iberia Foundation Chair Angela Cestia said. “This grant is a kick-off to their capital campaign for their new facility in New Iberia. The Iberia Boys and Girls Club is doing good things for the youth in our parish today, and we will continue to see their positive impact on Iberia Parish well into the future.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana operates in six locations including two in Lafayette, New Iberia, Abbeville, Opelousas and Lake Charles. Expansions in New Iberia and Natchitoches will bring the organizations footprint to 8 Clubs serving thousands of youth in south and central Louisiana.
Those interested in making a match donation can visit www.bgcacadiana.com/donate and select the Iberia Campaign, or contact Rhyan Wheeler, CEO, rwheeler@bgcacadiana.com or 268-9555.