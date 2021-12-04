Bouligny Plaza with filled with booths, shoppers and goodies Saturday for the Shopping on Da Bayou craft and vendor event.
Handcrafted gifts, home baked treats, one of a kind treasures, delicious food trucks, pictures with Santa, fresh poinsettias, pet adoptions and coffee and hot chocolate by Preservation were available at the shopping event held in downtown New Iberia Saturday.
Booths branched out all the way to Duperier Avenue and coalesced in Bouligny Plaza with a wide slate of diverse vendors ready to serve the New Iberia public.
Some of the vendors participating in the event included The Black Bat, Macaron’s by Cora, Blaire’s Blings, Sweet B’s Creations, Paparazzi By Traci, Topanga Scents, Southern Sweets, Meraki by Kiki, Which Crafts Du Jour, Ava’s Earrings, Josey’s Goods, Wright Designs, Glamour Closet, Dat Scent Tho and Landscape Ranch.
Pet adoptions from Iberia Parish Animal Control were available near Fulton Street, where volunteers had transported dozens of cats and dogs to downtown New Iberia in the hopes of adopting.
“We already had five dogs and two cats get adopted so it’s going great,” shelter manager Erica Capak said.
In the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, vendors were spaced closer together in a market atmosphere with a variety of different products being sold to a busy crowd of shoppers.
Shopper Stephanie Smith said she had never ventured to downtown New Iberia much but was impressed with the variety offered at Shopping on da Bayou.
“It’s really nice, there’s so much to look at,” Guidry said.
Inside the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza, live music was provided for entertainment for those looking to take a break or dance throughout the afternoon.
Bouligny Plaza is not the same public space as it was a year ago. Thanks to the city of New Iberia, a long sought after veteran’s monument was installed this year listing names of veterans who had died for their country.
Other additions include a “New Iberia” sign positioned next to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion. Currently, a project to demolish the interior of the former bathroom area is underway in order to create a tourist’s center for those coming to the city from out of town.