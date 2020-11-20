Quarter Tavern owner Ty Boudoin and his wife, Sherdell, along with nexly elected District 5 Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid, were able to bring a little bit of sunshine Thursday to local residents who were facing a bleak Thanksgiving.
The Boudoin’s rounded up more than 60 turkeys, distributing them to families across the city so that they would have a traditional bird on hand for the holiday next week. Boudoin said they delivered turkeys in all of the city’s council districts over the two days.
“We went to each council member and had them come out with us to make the deliveries,” Boudoin said.