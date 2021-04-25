Border dispute between Iberia, Vermilion could be resolved

The dispute between Iberia and Vermilion parishes over the boundary between the two entities may finally be nearing a resolution, or at least some sort of agreed-on peace.
That’s what a change to the Iberia Parish Council agenda sent out Friday would indicate. According to the revision, the council will consider authorizing the execution of an agreement between the two parishes to end the decades-old dispute and “re-establish, recognize, and fix (the) common boundary between Iberia and Vermilion parishes.”
It is possible, though, that the public may not know the particulars of the agreement until it is actually signed. Because the boundary issue is the subject of ongoing litigation, the council has the option of taking any discussion of the settlement into executive session, although that is not a requirement.
The area in question affects about 700 residents in the Parc Perdue subdivision west of Coteau Road and south of U.S. Highway 90. The area covers about 1,000 acres — slightly more than 1.5 square miles.
Iberia Parish Government provides solid waste collection and Public Works services to the area, but Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies sometimes find themselves dispatched there for calls.
The state Department of Transportation and Development placed signs several years ago that placed the area in Vermilion Parish. But residents there have paid taxes in Iberia Parish going back to the 1970s, when the Parc Perdue subdivision was established.
In fact, the Vermilion Parish Assessor’s Office sent letters to residents in the area back in 2004 telling them that, although they paid taxes to Iberia Parish, they were actually in Vermilion and should have paid their 2003 taxes to Vermilion Parish. That move sparked a legal response from then-Iberia Parish Assessor Ricky Huval.
The Iberia Parish Assessor’s Office still has not relinquished its claim to those revenues. Iberia Parish has also claimed those residents in its census figures.
And, over the years, the residents have consistently said they do not live in Vermilion Parish.
That did not stop the Louisiana Office of State Lands from drawing the boundary line in 2000 showing the area in Vermilion Parish, not Iberia. It was that decision upon which DOTD based its sign placement in 2016.
Then again, this latest round of settlement talks may amount to nothing.
On at least two occasions previously the state has surveyed and issued reports on the boundary.
Both times the Iberia Parish Government refused to accept the report findings.
The council will also recognize Iberia Parish Purchasing Officer Michael Broussard for completing the National Association of Counties’ High Performance Leadership Academy.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Authorize the sale of surplus equipment from the Communications District.
• Issue a resolution proclaiming May 9-15 National Economic Development Week in Iberia Parish.
• Consider applications from Community First Bank for Louisiana Restoration Tax Abatement Program consideration for its office on East Admiral Doyle Drive and its branch office on West Spanish Trail.
Provide $10,000 in funding for St. Francis Diner to provide breakfasts and lunches to parish residents.
• Adjust the Acadiana Regional Airport budget to show $682,536 to be spent for the North Taxi Lane Improvements Project.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.