In its first year fully returned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival will be focusing on three southern writers — Ernest Gaines, Osha Gray Davidson, and James Lee Burke.
The festival is scheduled for April 1-3.
“We’re focusing kind of on three major authors,” said Ellen Mullen, who is co-chairing the festival with her husband Greg. “We’re focusing on Ernest Gaines, and we have a tribute to Ernest Gaines Friday (April 1) at 10:30 (a.m.) at the Sliman. We have a bunch of students coming, and we’d love to have the public come be at that.”
For the Gaines tribute, a panel will look at the impact the author of such celebrated works as “A Lesson Before Dying,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “A Gathering of Old Men” had on the literary world and a look at the community that profoundly influenced his fiction.
“Our Great Southern Writer is Osha Gray Davidson, and he wrote the book ‘The Best of Enemies,’ which was made into a movie in 2019, so we’ll be showing the movie for free at the Grand Theater. And then on Saturday (April 2) from 3 to 5 (p.m.) Osha is going to be doing a presentation at the Sliman, and talking about his book, what it was like to see it made into a movie.”
Tickets for Davidson’s talk at the Great Southern Writers Symposium are $15 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3qxBKIC.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Liberal Arts is sponsoring the James Lee Burke Symposium from 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Sliman, which will take a look at the author whose Dave Robicheaux detective novels bring tourists from around the world to New Iberia to see the setting of those books.
“We have tons of James Lee Burke fans who come in from all over,” Mullen said. “We have one guy coming from Scotland. We have people coming from all over the United States, and a lot of that is James Lee Burke.”
The discussion will be led by Randy Holmes, a recently retired associate professor of English, Languages, and Literature at Virginia State University. Holmes will present his work “Dead Rebs, Magical Realism, and the Blue Plate Special: Burke’s Electric Mist,” about one of his favorite Burke novels, “In the Electric Mist with Confederate Dead.”
An Ernest Gaines Readers Theater is set Friday, April 1, from 4-5 p.m., and a James Lee Burke Readers Theater on Saturday, April 2, with members of the Iberia Performing Arts League presenting dialogue and narration of Burke’s novel “The Neon Rain.”
“If you’ve never been to readers theater, those are really, really entertaining,” Mullen said.
Books Along The Teche Literary Festival schedule of events:
• L’Acadian Art Guild Exhibit — Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, 8:30-5:30 p.m., Sunday, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
• Reconstruction and Post Civil War in New Iberia — Friday, April 1, 9-10 a.m.
• Remembering Bayonne: A Tribute to Ernest J. Gaines, his life and his legacy — Friday, April 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Dave’s Haunts and Jaunts Bus Tour — Friday, April 1, Noon-3:30 p.m. at Victor’s Cafeteria; Ticket Required
• Panel Discussion on The Year of Yellow Jack by Anne L. Simon — Friday, April 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Readers’ Theater A Gathering of Old Men — Friday, April 1, 4-5 p.m.
• Jazz it Up Opening Reception — Friday April 1, 6-8 p.m.; Ticket Required
• Bookin it Along the Teche 5K Sponsored by Sir Speedy Saturday, April 2, 8-9:30 a.m. at Bouligny Plaza
• Children’s Activities and Writing Workshop — Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, 8 a.m.-Noon at Rodrigue Park
• How to build a Free Little Library in your community — Saturday, April 2, 9-10 a.m.
• Authors Book Fair — Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Seafood Cooking Demonstration — Saturday, April 2, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Steamboat Pavilion; Ticket Required
• Dave’s Haunts and Jaunts Walking Tour— Saturday, April 2, 2022 11:45-1:15 Walk begins at Victor’s Cafeteria.
• James Lee Burke Readers’ Theater — Saturday, April 2, 12:15-1:15 p.m.
• Movie: Best of Enemies — Saturday, April 2, 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Grand Movie Theater
• UL Symposium on James Lee Burke — Saturday, April 2, 1:30-2:45 p.m.
• Bouree Tournament — Saturday, April 2, 2-5 p.m. at Pelican’s Restaurant; Entry Fees paid Directly to Pelicans Restaurant
• Great Southern Writer Symposium: Osha Gray Davidson— Saturday, April 2, 2022 3:00-5:00 Ticket Required
• Boogie on Down Evening Party — Saturday, April 2, 6-9 p.m.; Ticket Required
• T-Boy’s Adventure Boat Tour of Bayou Teche — Sunday, April 3, 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 1-2:30 p.m. out of City Park Boat Dock; Ticket Required;
• Live Oak Walk — Sunday, April 3, 9-11 a.m., begins at Shadows Visitor Center
• Symphony Sunday in the Park — Sunday, April 3, 3-5 p.m. at City Park