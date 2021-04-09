Books Along the Teche Literary Festival returns

The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival is back this weekend with a wide slate of events for book lovers, children and people who just want to enjoy a nice day in downtown New Iberia.
The event returns after taking a break last year due to COVID-19. Organizer Cathy Indest said last week that organizers have been mindful of the pandemic in putting on this year’s event, but have ensured the proper line between safety and a great time has been met.
Today marks the start of the festival with the Jazz It Up Opening Reception at Shadows-on-the-Teche. The Cajun cocktail party will feature music from the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band, food prepared by Cajun Aces Chef’s Cody and Samantha Carroll and local seafood. In the event of bad weather, the event will be held at the Steamboat Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza.
The festival continues to Saturday, where event-goers will hear music from the Andy Smith Band at 9 a.m., while youngsters can head to children’s workshops from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The workshops will take place at the George Rodrigue Pocket Park and Sliman Theater and feature sing alongs, word games and illustration instruction from special guests.
Also at 9 a.m., the Dave Robicheaux Walking Tour will take place starting at Victor’s Cafeteria. The guided tour will show guests some of the prominent literary landmarks of New Iberia, and an afternoon tour is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
The Authors/Children’s Book Fair will take place at 9:30 along Main Street and allow local writers to sell their wares in downtown New Iberia. A ticketed seafood cooking demonstration will follow shortly after, followed by a special symposium put on by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette regarding the works of James Lee Burke.
A readers theater event will follow, which will consist of thel Iberia Performing Arts League presenting dialogue and narration featuring excerpts from the James Lee Burke novel “Neon Rain,” the first book in the Dave Robicheaux series.
Sunday will feature a Live Oaks Walk guided by local arborist Jim Foret, who will educate event-goers on some of the natural beauty in the area. The weekend finishes with Symphony Sunday in the Park at New Iberia City Park.
For more information, visit booksalongthetecheliterary festival.com.