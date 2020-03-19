Following the President’s recommendation on crowd sizes, the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival has been canceled, the festival committee announced Tuesday.
The Symphony on Sunday in the Park also has been canceled, according to Iberia Cultural Resources Association President Cathy Indest. The symphony in the park is always scheduled for final day of the literary festival, which had been scheduled for the weekend of April 3-5.
Organizers said that though the festival has been canceled, the 2021 festival looks to be bigger and better than ever with Great Southern Writer Osha Gray Davidson agreeing to return for the festival next year, as well as a tribute to the late author Ernest J. Gaines.
The next festival is scheduled April 9-11, 2021.
“We’re just so sad we have to put it off until next year,” Indest said.