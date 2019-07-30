Bonins happy to contribute to new business boom in city

New Iberia has been on a winning streak in terms of promising new businesses opening in town, and husband and wife Patrick and Karen Bonin are hoping to add their upcoming shop to the list.
A Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookie will be making its way to Bayou Landing soon.
Marble Slab, which started in 1983, has nearly 400 locations. It specializes in ice cream made fresh in store, with a variety of toppings folded in. Great American Cookies, which started in 1977, has nearly 300 locations. It specializes in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes.
Both brands are owned by Global Franchise Group.
Patrick Bonin said he and his wife were looking for franchise opportunities, and the co-brand along with the location seemed like the perfect fit.
How did the idea get started?
I’m a big cookie fan and she’s a big ice cream fan. We thought it would be a great match. We started investigating potential franchise opportunities, and we both decided this was the one we wanted to pursue in New Iberia. It’s where we both grew up, so we’re happy to bring it to our hometown.
The response has been incredible. It seems that just about everyone is asking us about it. It’s been a lot of fun, we’re looking forward to the opening.
Karen is currently the principal at St. Edward School in New Iberia. Is she going to stay there?
She’s going to remain the principal at St. Edward. I’m going to be managing the store and she’s going to help out whenever she can.
What has the local response been like?
The number of people who responded after we posted on social media is astounding. I pressed the button at 9 p.m. on a Wednesday right before Hurricane Barry. I mean we set it for public but we wound up with 1,000 likes and 1,500 shares. Everyone was really fired up about getting cookie cakes and the Marble Slab is an amazing ice cream. The sheer number of people who found out about it is amazing.
When do you plan to open?
We literally just received final plans from the architect late last week and I’m making plans to meet with the health department and meet with contractors for the buildout phase. We’re hoping for this fall or early next year. It’s going to be an up-to-date facility and really nice.
How do you feel about being part of the uptick of new businesses to New Iberia?
We knew Rouses and Hobby Lobby were happening and then Chick-Fil-A came on board recently. It seems like New Iberia has a lot going for it right now, so we’re happy to make a little contribution to that.