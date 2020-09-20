On Sept. 4, Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis stood on the steps of the Iberia Parish Courthouse and decried the reduction in bond for six of the seven people charged in the August 2019 shooting death of his son, Garon.
“We are supposed to be getting justice, and instead, we have the courts selling us out,” Lewis said. “They have to do a better job then this here.”
Hours later, less than a mile from where Lewis spoke, someone opened fire on a metal building on N. Landry Street that was being used as a studio. Inside, Eric Walker, 21, formerly of Abbeville, was killed. Two other people, Aaron Carter and Journal Kelly, were out on bail after having their bonds reduced as suspects in violent offenses. Carter is currently charged in two murder investigations, one in Vermilion Parish and another in Acadia Parish.
The pair also are alleged to be aligned with the Gremlins, a gang with ties to the drug trade in Vermilion Parish.
In Garon Lewis’ case, bond for six of the seven suspects — Travis Lamont Layne, Terrell Ladre Hamilton, JaBryson Jamar Johnlewis, Terrence Deshawn Adkins II, Kenray Olivier Ledet, and Trevonce Bernard — was reduced. Currently, only Layne remains in jail, his bond reduced from $1.2 million to $100,000. Bryson Johnlewis’ bail was not reduced and still stands at $995,000. According to Raymond Lewis, 16th Judicial District Judge Suzanne DeMahy told him the reason for the reductions she ordered was the lack of probable cause in at least one case and the risk of COVID-19 for inmates.
“I just don’t see how they can do this,” said Roxy Lewis, Garon’s mother. “It’s not right. It’s not justice.”
The grounds for Carter’s release are less clear. He is accused in the 2016 shooting death of Chazton Guidry in Vermilion Parish and was released in mid-August after Judge Ed Broussard reduced his $500,000 bond to $25,000. He was then immediately remanded to the Acadia Parish Jail, where he is charged in the 2015 shooting death of Christopher Trent in Rayne.
His bond in the Acadia Parish death had been set in August at $750,000. Within days, Judge Kristian Earles reduced the bond to $100,000 and Carter bonded out.
This is the second time Carter posted bond in the Trent case. He was out on bond in 2016 after Trent’s death when the Guidry shooting occurred.
Kelly had been arrested July 10 in Abbeville after leading police on a chase which ended with Kelly hitting an Abbeville Police patrol car, flipping it into a ditch. Kelly was arrested on charges including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, simple burglary and 122 counts of monetary instrument abuse. He also had a warrant for his arrest for illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
In April, Kelly had been arrested after officers heard dozens of gunshots. He was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges in that incident.
Part of the push for reducing bond for pre-trial detainees in Louisiana is based on the state’s long history of incarceration and, according to some, the unfair application of bail. In 2016, the Louisiana Bar Association released a report on the application of standards for setting bond across the 64 parishes.
“Louisiana’s pretrial jail detention rates are the highest in the nation and are actually twice the national average at 455 per 100,000 residents between the ages of 15 and 64, according to a 2015 study by the Vera Institute of Justice,” the report said. “A closer look at Orleans Parish showed that in 2017 only 35 percent of people eligible for unsecured release were released without having to pay money bail, and 75 percent of all persons booked and assessed by the pretrial services agency were required to post a secured money bail to obtain release.”
The report states, however, that wholesale reduction of bond amounts, or the elimination of cash bond entirely, is not the solution. Instead, the report suggested a three-pronged approach that allowed release on recognizance for those who pose little risk, non-financial release with a range of supports or supervision for those who pose some degree of risk, and non-financial preventive detention for defendants for whom the court finds, “by clear and convincing evidence, that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the safety of the community or any person,” according to the report.
It is not clear how Earles or Broussard decided on the lower bond in Carter’s cases, nor is it clear why Kelly’s bond was reduced.
According to Raymond Lewis, he has filed a complaint with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana over DeMahy’s actions.
“Judge deMahy needed to recuse herself because of the appearance of impropriety,” Lewis said. “We don’t know what her ties are with these public defender attorneys and because she could have a conflict of interest.”
DeMahy had worked in the Public Defender’s Office prior to her election to the court in 2018.
Another mother, Veronica Hall, is still grieving over the loss of her son, Courtland. The man initially accused in his March 2018 shooting death, Akeem Daniels, is out on bail after the primary witness, the mother of his son, changed her statement.
“Here is a girl who is terrified who changes her story, so he is out,” said Hall.
According to her version of events, Courtland Hall interceded in a fight between Daniels and the woman over their child. Veronica Hall said when her son went to get the child, he was shot and killed.
According to police reports, Daniels then took the child to a house on Neco Town Road and left the infant on the back steps of the home before leaving town. He was arrested days later in Houston.
One of the two men with Daniels the night of Hall’s death was Isaiah Francisco Johnson. He was arrested last week on multiple attempted murder charges stemming from retaliatory shootings after gun violence erupted in New Iberia earlier this month at a rap concert on Center Street.
“And he is still out on the street,” Hall said of Daniels. “My son is dead, but he is still out.”