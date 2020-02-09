Bomb threat sees three Erath schools put on lockdown

ERATH — Three Erath schools were put on lockdown Friday following a bomb threat in the area.
Drew David, public information officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the department assisted the Erath Police Department with a bomb threat made within city limits Friday.
“From all indications a note was found on one of the buses which referenced a bomb threat,” David said in a prepared statement. “It is unclear what school was targeted at this time because the bus services three different schools. “
Precautions were being taken and students from Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle and Erath High School were removed and taken to safe locations. Bomb detection dogs were also used for the investigation.
The all-clear was given by Friday afternoon.