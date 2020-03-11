Body of missing St. Martinville man found in home

ST. MARTINVILLE — The body of a St. Martinville man reported missing Sunday after having not been seen for more than three weeks was found Monday evening in his home, according to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman.
Alfred Joseph Batiste, 65, of St. Martinville was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Family members told police he was last seen by a family member three weeks ago walking to a St. Martinville grocery store.
Family members told police they believed Batiste was visiting relatives in Texas, but those relatives said they have not seen him.
A welfare check was performed Monday evening on another family member reportedly living with Batiste. Investigators had deemed Batiste’s residence, a mobile home, condemned during the initial stages of the missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Once inside, investigators discovered Batiste’s body in the back bedroom of the trailer home around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
The St. Martinville Police Department is not releasing any other information at this time. The department spokesman said the investigation into Batiste’s death will remain open, at least until autopsy results are received and a cause of death can be determined.