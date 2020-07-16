FRANKLIN- A New Iberia man's body was found in St. Mary Parish, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that a body found in a bar pit on Charenton Beach Road has been identified as Christopher Olivier Jr., 25, of New Iberia.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call on Tuesday regarding Olivier, who was missing. Later in the evening, deputies located a man’s body, subsequently identified as Olivier, in the water in a bar pit near the area where Olivier’s vehicle had been found.
Foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation and standard toxicology test results are pending.