Body found in Rapides Parish leads to arrest of Henderson man

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Henderson man has been arrested, charged with the murder of an Arnaudville man whose body was found in Rapides Parish Monday.
Alvin Jerome “Romeo” Lewis, 31, Henderson, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of obstruction of justice in relation to the death of Marcus Robicheaux, 32, of Arnaudville.
According to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Robicheaux’s body was found in a vehicle in rural Rapides Parish on Nov. 4.
Investigators said Lewis and Robicheaux were involved in an altercation inside of a vehicle that was parked outside of a Henderson residence. During the disturbance, police said Lewis fatally shot Robicheaux and fled the scene with Robicheaux in Robicheaux’s vehicle. Lewis then drove to a rural agricultural area near Lecompte in Rapides Parish where he abandoned the vehicle, along with Robicheaux’s body.
Law enforcement officers from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the SMPSO, and the Henderson Police Department took part in the investigation.
Lewis was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $200,000.