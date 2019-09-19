Body found in Jeanerette identified

JEANERETTE — The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead Sunday along Highway 87 in Jeanerette.
According to a press release, the man has been identified as Jarrad Cannon, 40, of Patterson.
Dispatchers received a call around 3 p.m. Sunday alerting deputies to a body in a ditch at the intersection of Old Jeanerette Road and Bayside Road.
According to the coroner’s office, all other details are pending investigation. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has said Cannon’s death is being investigated as a homicide.