COTEAU — A traffic mishap Wednesday left an odd sight for drivers on U.S. Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon after a truck hauling a boat trailer went through a guardrail and left an aluminum boat bow-down in the median.
First responders rushed to the scene after dispatchers said the truck had flipped and that one of the occupants had been thrown from the vehicle. A Louisiana State Police spokesman, however, said there were no injuries in the incident.
The truck hauling the trailer was heading north on Highway 90 when it went through the guardrail on the approach to the overpass at Louisiana Highway 88. The boat left its trailer and flipped on its bow, leaving it upside down and facing in the opposite direction of travel in the median with its outboard engine in the air.
In addition to the LSP, members of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the crash. According to the LSP spokesman, there was no interruption of traffic as a result of the wreck.