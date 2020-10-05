The Iberia Parish School Board will vote on whether or not to liquidate an $85,000 promissory note owed by Historic Renovations Inc. at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The note is in regards to School Days Apartments, the former New Iberia Senior HIgh School on Center Street, which was acquired by HRI in 1993.
In other business, the Iberia Parish School Board will vote to declare the week of Oct. 23-30 as “Red Ribbon Week” at Wednesday’s board meeting.
The board will also vote on a proclamation declaring the month of of October as “Bulllying, Harassment and Violence Prevention Month” in Iberia Parish schools.
The board will also receive a recommendation regarding payments on several bond issue projects and take appropriate action.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. at the administrative office on Jane Street.