The Iberia Parish School Board voted to cancel an $85,000 note owned to them from the owners of the School Days Apartments building on Center Street at Wednesday’s meeting.
Board Attorney Wayne Landry said the note stems from a deal the board made in the early 1990s, when the building was sold by the school board. School Days Apartments is the former site of New Iberia Senior High.
The cancellation of the note comes after the company now owning the building wishes to refinance. Landry said the board has the option of taking on the mortgage and ownership of the building, which he assumed the board did not want to do, or cancel the owed note.
“I don’t think the board wants to go into that kind of business,” he said.
Board President Elvin Pradia agreed.
“We need to cut our ties, we’re not in the housing authority business and we don’t want to be,” he said.
The vote to cancel the note was unanimous.
In other business, Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said schools in the district would be closed Thursday so that local residents can prepare for the incoming Hurricane Delta.
“All districts in Acadiana are doing the same,” she said. “I think for preparation purposes people who need to evacuate should do it tomorrow.”