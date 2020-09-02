A motion to allow teachers to wear scrubs at the start of the new school year was voted down by the Iberia Parish School Board Wednesday.
The resolution, introduced by board member Rachel Segura, came after Segura said multiple teachers had asked her to bring the issue before the board.
“Over the course of the last few months I've been approached by teachers mainly at the elementary level in regards to possibly making the dress code more lax for those teachers in our system simply because of the extra duties put on them with COVID restrictions in place,” Segura said.
Desanitizing the classroom as well as enforcing social distancing are all new responsibilities for teachers, Segura said, and the scrubs option would only last until the end of Phase 2.
Several disagreed with the resolution, including Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette who said the new school year should be as close to normal as possible for the young students of the parish.
“I don’t think our teachers need to be dressed as medical professionals, they need to be dressed as teaching professionals,” Laviolette said. “We have little kids who are intimidated by people dressed as nurses and that's how they would get to school.”
Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis went further, saying that a teacher dressed as a nurse could have psychological effects on the children.
“Our children do not need to go back to school with any more psychological effects or things that scare them,” Lewis said. “ To have you reminding them of doctors, I don’t think they can be all they can be or learn all they can learn.”
A few board members were in support of the measure, however. Board member Dana Dugas said the proposed scrubs looked very similar to a school uniform.
Board member Brad Norris said that with the extra duties teachers are taking on this year, giving them more lax clothing seemed possible. However, he suggested limitations on the dress code.
“We can’t have some Tweety Bird scrubs,” he said. “There needs to be some kind of limit.”
Board President Elvin Pradia agreed with the dissenters, saying that teachers should be responsible for dressing appropriately for the profession.
“I’ve been a teacher for over 60 years,” Pradia said. “I’ll tell you right now, I always dressed with a shirt and tie and I didnt have air conditioning.”
Segura, Dugas and Norris were the only in support of the resolution, with all other board members voting against.