Board to vote to push school start to September

The Iberia Parish School Board will be voting to approve postponing the reopening of schools for the district at Wednesday’s meeting.
The decision will come after drastic changes to the school year following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iberia Parish School District has adopted a hybrid learning plan where virtual and classroom education will be implemented for most students.
According to agenda documents, all 10-month employees will report to work on Aug. 17 and all nine-month employees will report back to work on Aug. 31. The New Teacher Orientation Program will be held on Aug. 4.
Orientation for students will be scheduled by the individual schools, according to the agenda, and the first full day of classes for elementary Grades 1 through 6 will be Sept. 8 for students with last names beginning with the letters A-K and Sept. 9 for students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z.
Testing for students who will be attending kindergarten will be from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11. The first full day of school for pre-school and kindergarten students will be Sept. 14. The first full day of classes for middle and high school students will be Sept. 10 for Hybrid A students and Sept. 11 for Hybrid B students.
The change will come as part of a broader package of calendar revisions for the 2021 school year. The school year will close on June 4, and holidays will include election day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Martin Luther King Day, Mardi Gras and Easter.
In other business, the school board will consider a recommendation for the renewal of the cooperative endeavor agreement between the IPSB and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Family Service Division for TASC, FINS and Early Intervention programs.
A school board policy to incorporate mask wearing into the dress code policy is on the agenda, as well as a revision to the IPSD’s Pupil Progression Plan.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish School District’s administrative office on Jane Street.