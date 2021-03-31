The Port of Iberia’s Board of Directors will meet Thursday in a special meeting to vote on expanding the physical footprint of a right of way for work to lower a third pipeline below the Commercial Canal, clearing the way for the dredging of that waterway from the port to the Intracoastal.
The pipeline in question, for Kinder-Morgan, is in a slightly different area from the other two. One, for Boardwalk Pipeline Company, is nearly complete.
“They already pulled the pipe through the first one,” Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero said Tuesday. “Now they are moving on to the Shell pipeline, then later we will get the Morgan-Kinder one done.”
The lowering of the three pipelines below the existing — and proposed — channel bottom is the last step before dredging begins on the Acadiana-Gulf of Mexico Access Channel (AGMAC) project. That project entails dredging of a 16-foot deep channel all the way from the port to the Gulf of Mexico via the Intracoastal Canal. It also would require dredging more than 14 miles of the Commercial Canal to meet the Intracoastal south of the port.
The goal of the project is to open up the Port of Iberia to heavier projects, both for ships of deeper draft coming in and larger fabricated items, like rigs and modules for industrial applications, to go out.
The long-term goal of the AGMAC work is to have the channel dredged to a 20-foot depth from the port to the Gulf of Mexico.
The idea of making the Port of Iberia accessible to larger craft is not a new one. Discussions about the AGMAC project go back almost a decade, with incremental steps being taken each year or two to get the work to this point, where the way is cleared to begin digging the channel.
Once the last of the pipelines has been lowered, the dredging of the Commercial Canal channel between the port and the Intracoastal Waterway will begin. According to Romero, two dredges will be working on the channel, with completion of the project expected in eight to 10 months at a cost of between $14 million and $16 million.
The total cost for the project is expected to be $34 million.