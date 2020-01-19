Board to take up issue of nuisance properties

LOREAUVILLE — The Village of Loreauville Board of Aldermen will meet Monday evening to continue its discussion of dilapidated and nuisance properties at its first meeting of the new year.
The board is scheduled to talk about the village administration’s enforcement options with regard to abandoned and unkempt areas along Lake Dauterive and Ed Broussard roads.
The board will also consider approving the cancellation of Waste Management’s service for the Loreauville Wastewater Treatment Plant. If the board votes to end the WM service, it will seek a cheaper alternative to provide solid waste disposal for the plant.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
Hear a presentation from Iberia Parish Council on Aging Executive Director Carol Whipp
Consider approving the 2020 liquor license for Legit Enterprises, LLC.
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Loreauville Town Hall, 103 S. Main Street in Loreauville.