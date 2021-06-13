Board to hear update on Head Start Center

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will receive an update regarding the new Head Start Center at Monday’s meeting.
PRIME TIME Inc. took over responsibilities for Iberia Parish’s Head Start program this year, and purchased the former Jeanerette Elementary School on Ira Street as well as the former Dodson Elementary School in New Iberia.
The company announced earlier this year that the Dodson facility, which went out of use in 2019 when the school closed, will be able to serve up to 182 students ages six weeks to five years old. PRIME TIME Head Start has been renovating sites for use by SMILE clients in local neighborhoods and includes a newly refurbished playground at the Dodson facility as well.
Future additions will allow the site to be able to serve Early Head Start students, providing a valuable service to the immediate community around the school.
A representative of the Head Start program in Jeanerette will be filling local residents on the program as it relates to the upcoming summer and school year, as well as other programs.
In other business, the board will vote on an ordinance to declare full ownership of specific adjudicated properties within Jeanerette, and the board will also taking action relative to blight in the city as well.
Neil Swain from Statewide Electrical will be updating the board on water and sewer issues within Jeanerette.
The Board of Aldermen will vote to approve a new member to the Planning and Zoning Board as well.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.