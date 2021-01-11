JEANERETTE – The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will begin talks to appoint a new city attorney at tonight’s meeting.
The discussion comes up after former City Attorney Roger Hamilton won a bid last month to become the new 16th Judicial District judge for Division H. Hamilton has served as the legal advisor for the Jeanerette board for several years.
The usual process to appoint a new attorney includes advertising for the job opening, followed by the board reviewing applications and interviewing each candidate.
In other business, the board will discuss proposed lift station improvements to the station at Pellerin Street, as well as the removal of pumps and installation of new pumps.
The board will also be discussing adopting a new ethics policy.
The meeting takes place 6:30 p.m. tonight at Jeanerette City Hall.