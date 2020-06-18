After a lengthy discussion at Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting, the board ultimately decided against putting a pay freeze on employee salary step payments.
The decision came after Jared Breaux with the Iberia Association of Educators and other teachers spoke out against the possible move, which was being considered as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 financial concerns.
“We’re getting short notice on this,” Breaux said to the board. “I know it’s only $30 per teacher per month, but that $30 does not outweigh the annual increase in inflation.”
Christine Derise, another teacher, added that she was concerned about affecting the morale of teachers across Iberia Parish with the decision.
“Our biggest thing is we want to make sure you guys realize we want to have a positive culture like we have in our classrooms,” she said.
The recommendation came to the board after a Monday night finance committee meeting where the option was brought up as a measure against budget shortfalls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the option was placed to the board as a way of showing all available measures that could be taken to help with the shortfall.
“My idea to bring this to the board was simply to tell the board this is an option, because other than cutting positions right now we don't have too many other options,” Laviolette said.
The board, however, seemed mostly opposed to taking away the money for teachers.
“I think freezing the step increase should be at the bottom of our list of options,” board member Jay McDonald said. “We’ll figure this out by not taking anything away from our employees.”
Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis agreed, saying that with the current economic climate in the Teche Area, now was not the time to start making cuts.
“With the coronavirus out there, with a lot of our educators who may have husbands in the petroleum industry, with the cost of insurance going up, I don't think it’s a feasible time to not be giving people what they’re due,” Lewis said.
Board member Brad Norris said that he had received several calls from teachers regarding the issue, and said that if the budget does fall out in the future the $433,000 in the step fund would likely not be enough to save it anyway.
Norris also added that he disagreed with a sentiment among teachers that “the board doesn’t have their back.”
“When COVID started, we didn't throw anybody out, we didn’t cut salaries, we didn't do anything,” Norris said. “Correct me if I'm wrong but we could have. We do care about the work y’all do.”
With the extra work teachers across the district are doing in preparation for possible online teaching that may occur in the fall, Norris added that the teachers deserve the pay.