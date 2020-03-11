Board postpones meeting scheduled regarding FBO contract

The Acadiana Regional Airport Authority postponed its Tuesday afternoon regular meeting, pushing it back to Monday afternoon.
The big item on the authority’s agenda, the selection of a vendor for the airport’s fixed base operator contract, is still awaiting a decision. Currently, two vendors — Pelican Aviation, which has held the contract since 1945, and Skyport Aviation of Tampa — are vying for the airport’s business. Representatives of both companies made their pitches during a special meeting of the airport authority on March 4.
Representatives from Pelican presented their proposal after Skyport Aviation made its pitch during an executive session. Legal Advisor Andy Shealy said the executive session was justified because the board was discussing sensitive financial information and personal information regarding the background and fiscal ability of the vendor.
At the special meeting, Acadiana Regional Airport Authority Chairman Pat Norris said three companies had submitted proposals. One company, ABS Aviation Management Services, chose not to present its proposal.
Norris said that the postponement of Tuesday’s meeting was directly related to the FBO selection process, although he warned at the special meeting that a decision might not be ready before the regular meeting.
“The only reason we postponed it is to give us some time to do some of our due diligence,” Norris said. “We need to see what current services are being offered, especially with regard to the military contract, to see if that can be absorbed. We want to make sure that if there is a change in service that our tenants are taken care of.”
During the Pelican Aviation pitch last week, authority members asked specifically if the company’s military fueling contract, which accounts for the bulk of the fuel sales at the airport, was transferable. Pelican Aviation Vice President and General Manager Gigi Segura answered that the contract was with Pelican, not the airport. She also said that it would take a new vendor from eight months to a year to qualify for their own contract.
If the airport were not able to fuel military aircraft, it would lose between 75 and 80 percent of its fuel sales, based on figures provided during Pelican Aviation’s proposal.
Because it was discussed in executive session, the particulars of the Skyport proposal are not known. The company currently operates as the FBO in three locations — Tampa Executive Airport, Albert J. Ellis Airport in Richlands, North Carolina, and Capital City Airport in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
During its presentation, Pelican Aviation representatives agreed to a 20 percent increase in the company’s annual lease payment, from $35,000 to $42,000. The company also committed to make no less than $100,000 in renovations to the current FBO and hangar facility, add a self-service fuel station at the north end of the airport, create a flight training center at the airport’s former seaway facility, plus add air taxi, air charter, and aircraft maintenance services.
Pelican representatives also pledged to enhance the company’s other services through the purchase of additional equipment.
“We’re waiting on their decision,” Segura said.