Board plans to approve new doors for Loreauville shed

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will vote to approve a $2,700 payment for new doors at the village’s storage shed at Monday’s meeting.
The payment will be for Overhead Door Company, which is the contractor for the project.
The board will also vote to approve payment for Bayou Electric in the amount of $516 for repairs to the village’s sewer plant as well.
A resolution to adopt the systems survey and compliance questionnaire for Loreauville’s CPA is on the agenda as well.
The board plans to discuss a motor enclosure at Loreauville’s sewer plant, as well a the possible removal of a water pump near the fire station.
The board will also begin the process of approving its millages for the new fiscal year.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.