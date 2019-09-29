Board names Dionne Viator interim CEO at Iberia Medical Center

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to appoint the hospital’s chief financial officer as the interim chief executive officer while the organization continues to seek a replacement for outgoing CEO Parker Templeton.
The board was unanimous in its decision to select Dionne Viator for the interim leadership role.
“Dionne is the right leader for this organization during this transition period,” said Larry Hensgens, chairman of IMC’s Board of Commissioners. “She has the proven leadership to help move Iberia Medical Center forward.”
Viator joined IMC as CFO in July, 2016. In that role, she oversaw the organization's finances including accounting, budgeting, purchasing, billing and collecting, information technology, and health information management.
Prior to joining IMC, Viator served as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer at LHC Group in Lafayette. She also has served in numerous financial and operational roles at Baton Rouge General Health including CFO, executive vice president, and chief strategy and network development officer. She is currently a board member of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
Under Templeton’s leadership, Iberia Medical Center successfully acquired and integrated Dauterive Hospital, launched several new service lines including the Cancer Center of Acadiana at IMC, Behavioral Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation and Women’s Diagnostics, and recruited several new physicians to the community.
Templeton tendered his resignation in July. His last day with IMC is Oct. 25. Thursday night's meeting of the IMC board was his last as CEO.