JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen is looking forward to accepting the 2019 fiscal audit in the upcoming after Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Fiscal administrator David Greer said the audit was submitted before Jan. 1 and the administration is currently waiting to hear that the audit has been accepted.
“We’re waiting on them to officially accept the report before we give copies,” Greer said.
However, Greer said that a special meeting should be called sometime this month for two purposes. The first is to hear a presentation of the audit from the firm that conducted the report.
“It will be presented and we can also discuss budget amendments for the fiscal year,” Greer said.
If the audit turns out the way Greer expects, it will contain a balance sheet but no statement on Jeanerette government’s income. That lack of a statement is based on the inability of previous audits to be fully conducted. Greer was appointed fiscal administrator after three audits in a row were not submitted to the state.
The fiscal administrator added that there were three findings from the audit, but each was relatively small compared to the much bigger problems that had been apparent in previous audits.
“I will let the auditor present that,” Greer said.
Greer also said that he will be attending the legislature’s fiscal review committee, which originally made the motion to appoint a fiscal administrator to Jeanerette.
The committee will be expecting an update on Jeanerette finances and other matters pertaining to the reasons Greer was appointed in the first place.
“We’re showing we’re here to do business and you can count on us to do business going forward,” Greer said.
In other business, Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. announced the Magnificent Men social club’s upcoming annual march in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Greer said the event begins at the National Guard Armory and continues down Martin Luther King Road to the King Joseph Recreation Center, where various awards will be distributed to special honorees.