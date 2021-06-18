Iberia Parish School Board members had a heated debate Wednesday regarding the policies set in place for board members to attend out of state conferences following a resolution to change the district’s policy on the matter.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry said that some board members had submitted pending registration for the Southern Regional Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi, but due to a change the school board made in 2018, board members had to vote to approve the travel expenses for those members.
Landry said he disagreed with the change made in 2018 because it was a change to the school board’s policies and not the budgetary process. In the future, Landry said it was possible that the rule would be forgotten because the business department does not review the school board’s policies for every administrative action.
“Maybe it’s a good thing that elected bodies say they’re not going to go anywhere so the public can say we’re making a public contribution and sacrifice,” Landry said. “But when you change a policy like that in 2018, and in 2021 everybody forgets about that policy change, that’s when the issue becomes a problem.”
Board members like Dana Dugas contested the recommendation, saying that the policy change in 2018 was put in place to make the board more fiscally responsible and trustworthy to the public.
“The reason we put that policy in place is because we wouldn’t have to be fighting this humbug,” Dugas said. “This is the reason when we put a bond on the ballot the public votes for us. We watch what we do and I’m not going to sit here and let us spend money in the budget.”
Superintendent of School Carey Laviolette clarified that there was enough money in the budget currently for four school board members to attend the out-of-state conference.
School Board President Elvin Pradia said there were already dues paid to the Southern Regional Conference to the state for membership to attend conferences.
“Personally I think it would be beneficial for each member,” Pradia said. “There’s four members that can go. I put my name up because I’m going either way.
“It’s not about me, it’s about getting the knowledge we could use here in Iberia Parish from other entities that are doing the same things we are.”
Other board members said spending money on out-of-state travel would be hypocritical after recent attempts from bus drivers to ask for a pay increase were rejected by the district.
“I told them we don’t have the money for a recurring expense, any pay raise is a recurring expense,” Pradia said. “Going on a trip is in the budget, this is a one time thing.”
“When we can safely say we can afford to give a $500 perpetual raise, then and only then will the accounting department and the superintendent say we will give a recommendation for a raise,” Laviolette added.
The board ultimately rejected the resolution that would fund the trip with a 8-6 vote.
Landry offered another resolution that would change the school board’s policy back to its 2018 language as well.
Landry added that if the board wanted to have a resolution for every trip expense, they could simply put a freeze on that line item in the budget that would have to be voted on.
“I would still recommend you take it out of your policy,” Landry said. “You can always do a spending freeze, but if you’re putting money in travel why would you put a policy that says you want a board resolution every time?”
Board member Brad Norris contested that idea, saying that the policy has worked fine since 2018.
“This policy works fine since we put it in place,” Norris said. “The only reason we’re discussing it is because people didn’t go to state. Without COVID there’s not going to be money to go anywhere.”
The vote passed 9-4, however, with the majority of the board going with the legal counsel’s recommendation.