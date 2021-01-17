Board eyes final decision on COVID-19 leave policy

The Iberia Parish School Board will receive a report from the board’s executive committee regarding sick leave for COVID-19 at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The committee voted on Jan. 11 to recommend the extension of the COVID-19 leave policy. Under the extension employees will continue to be able to use up to 10 days of sick leave for COVID-19 until June 30 without using personal sick leave time.
The board could make the final decision on the extension at Wednesday’s meeting after receiving the report.
In other business, Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette will announce the principals and vice-principals of the year at Wednesday’s meeting.
The board will also consider updating the job description policy for the job of human resources facilitator. According to Human Resources Director Gannon Dooley, the current job description is a titled leadership position that is not currently on an index comparable to other district positions with comparable levels of responsibility.
A new assistant principal for New Iberia High School is slated to be introduced by Laviolette at the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish School Board administrative office on Jane Street.