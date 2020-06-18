Every student in the Iberia Parish School District will be receiving their own Chromebook to take home with them, after the school board approved the measure at Wednesday’s meeting.
The board approved a resolution to purchase 3,000 Chromebooks for K-12 students, as well as 684 touch screen Chromebooks for Pre-k and some special education students. The devices add to the district’s current fleet of 12,000 Chromebooks.
Chief Technology Officer Dianne LeBlanc said the computers come after the district has received CARES Act funding from the federal government that will pay for the computers.
Students will be able to bring the computers back and forth from school.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette clarified that the funding received from the CARES Act can only be used for specific things at the meeting.
The board also approved a technology fee for the Chromebooks that will be used in the case the devices get broken or damaged.
The fee will be $20 per student, with a cap of $40 for families that have more than one student in the district.
Some board members expressed disapproval of establishing a student fee, which is estimated to bring about $100,000 to the district, for the devices.
“Can we find $100,000 somewhere in the budget so we don't have to go through the heartburn of collecting money from students,” board member Mike Mayeux asked.
“This could be an exorbitant cost when students begin to take them to and from school in booksacks,” Laviolette responded. “It could far exceed the $100,000 that we would collect from a user technology fee.”
Laviolette also clarified that the money received from the fee will most likely go into a separate line item in the IPSB budget.
In special cases, students who may not be able to pay the fee will have a waiver given by the principal of the school as well.
Mayeux also had concerns about that process, and speculated about cases in which principals would not recommend a waiver to students who the principal thinks does not need it.
“Principals have always taken those things into consideration and worked with families individually if they cannot pay the fee,” Laviolette said. “Principals have always worked with students, that’s what we do in education.”
Although accidental damage coverage was looked into, LeBlanc said the price of the coverage was too much for the district to afford.
“You’re looking at $80 per device in addition to the Chromebook,” LeBlanc said. “That’s a third of the price, accidental damage is a lot of money.”
Board chairman Elvin Pradia said that fees are in line with the fees that the district charges for students in other areas.
“We do charge specific fees for PE, uniforms, lockers etc.,” Pradia said. “This is a nominal charge of $20 for the whole year.
“If we had to pay all of the repairs out of our funds now we couldn’t even afford the Chromebooks, it would be too expensive,” Pradia added. “Thats just asking that each individual takes extra care for it.”
The resolution for the Chromebooks passed unanimously. The resolution for the technology fee passed, with all except Mayeux voting for it.