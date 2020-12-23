The recently installed Blue Dog statue at George Rodrigue Park is already starting to sprout new traditions. This week, an extra-large Santa Claus hat turned up on the aluminum dog’s head, giving the sculpture a much more seasonal feel. In the coming months, it will be interesting to see if the sartorial statements continue to switch with the seasons. It could become a regular event, waiting for the changing of the hat as Mardi Gras, the Fourth of July, and other holidays approach and fade each year.
Blue Dog artwork takes on holiday feel — will this start a trend?
Dwayne Fatherree
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
