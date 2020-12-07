Join Social Worker Avis Brown, MCSW, as she hosts Care Coordinator Sandra Williams and shares ways to be stronger than stress this holiday season. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will host a Motivated Mindset Facebook Live event from its Facebook page today, Dec. 7, at noon.
The holiday season can be a stressful time of year, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic many may face new stressors and pressures. Brown and Williams, who are part of Blue Cross’ in-house clinical team of health coaches, will share tips about how you can be stronger than stress and find peace and joy even during challenging times.
WHAT: Motivated Mindset (a Facebook Live event)
WHO: Hosted by Blue Cross Social Worker Avis Brown, MCSW
WHEN: TODAY - Monday, Dec. 7 at noon
WHERE: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page
To help viewers be Stronger Than Ever and stay on top of their mental health, Blue Cross has hosted Facebook Live events about stress, mindfulness and other mental health topic throughout 2020. You can watch past Motivated Mindset broadcasts by visiting the Blue Cross and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.
Blue Cross social workers also share tips for managing depression and stress on the STRONGER THAN EVER: Care Team Programs playlist, part of the Blue Cross YouTube channel.
Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube channel to see short videos with members of Blue Cross’ in-house care team and others on managing anxiety related to COVID-19 (1:46) and other health topics. Subscribe to know when new videos are added. You can also connect with Blue Cross on social media for regular updates.
To learn more about health coaching with Blue Cross social workers and other care team members, including nurses, pharmacists and dietitians, visit www.bcbsla.com/Stronger. Blue Cross health coaches support members who are dealing with long-term health conditions, serious illnesses or acute injuries. Health coaches offer personalized support, information about their specific health needs and tips to stick to their doctors’ care plans. You do not need to pay anything to work with a health coach.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is committed to our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. Founded in New Orleans in 1934, we are a tax-paying nonprofit health insurer with offices in every major region to serve our customers. We were recognized in 2019 and 2020 as an honoree of The Civic 50, named by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. We are a private mutual company, owned by our policyholders, with an independent Louisiana Board of Directors and no shareholders. We invite all Louisianians to visit our website at www.bcbsla.com or talk to us on social media.