Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced several ways it’s ensuring that Medicare beneficiaries have all the information they need to make an informed decision during the annual enrollment period that runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
Blue Cross offers the Medicare Advantage plans Blue Advantage (HMO) and Blue Advantage (PPO) to individuals across the state, plus Group Medicare Advantage plans for employers.
All 2021 Blue Advantage plans include:
100% coverage for Medicare-covered preventive and wellness care
$0 deductible for in-network medical services
$0 deductible for prescription drugs
$0 copay for BlueCare telehealth PCP visits
Specialist visits without a referral
Vision, hearing and dental benefits, including two dental cleanings per year
No-cost fitness center membership or home exercise program
An allowance for over-the-counter supplies
Rewards for completing select wellness activities
Meals following an acute inpatient stay
“We recognized that annual enrollment had to be different than it’s ever been before because of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing,” said Sheldon Faulk, senior vice president and chief of Government Business at Blue Cross. “To help beneficiaries get the Medicare information they need while still saying safe, we looked at what we could do beyond face-to-face to meet the needs of those considering their Medicare options.”
Medicare beneficiaries are encouraged to use the following resources to learn more about Medicare and their plan options for 2021:
Medicare Made Easy Virtual Chats
Blue Cross is hosting a “Medicare Made Easy” Facebook Live Series where beneficiaries can get their healthcare coverage questions answered by Medicare experts.
The online educational events are scheduled on Oct. 5 and Nov. 9 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. To join, visit www.facebook.com/BlueCrossLA. Questions can be posted before, during or after the event, plus the events can be viewed after the livestream for those who miss them. A video of the first educational event in this series, which took place in September, can be viewed on the Blue Cross Facebook page.
Medicare 101 and AEP Tips Videos
Blue Cross’ Medicare Made Easy YouTube playlist features short videos from in-house experts, including a new Medicare 101 video. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube channel also has videos about various health topics from Blue Cross’ clinical team, including doctors, nurses, social workers and pharmacists.
Expert Advice by Phone
With fewer options for in-person assistance, Medicare beneficiaries can still get the help they need from Blue Cross experts who can answer their questions and help them find a plan that best meets their needs. It doesn’t cost anything to work with an agent, and there is no obligation to enroll.
To learn more about Medicare and Blue Cross plan options, visit bcbslaplan.com/medicare or call 1-800-568-1417 (TTY 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is committed to our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. Founded in New Orleans in 1934, we are a tax-paying nonprofit health insurer with offices in every major region to serve our customers. We have been recognized twice as an honoree of The Civic 50, named by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. We are a private mutual company, owned by our policyholders, with an independent Louisiana Board of Directors and no shareholders. We invite all Louisianians to visit our website at www.bcbsla.com.