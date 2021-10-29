This house sits across the street from Johnson Alley Park, and was put on the New Iberia City Council’s property inspection list in July. A public hearing was held for the dilapidated structure during the council’s Oct. 19 meeting. However, no one showed up to claim ownership of the property or give information to the council about possible renovation.
The issues
Property inspector Jimmy Landry said during a July council meeting that this home was severely affected by termite damage, and to his knowledge no one was living in the house. During the Oct. 19 meeting, Landry said the house had its electricity disconnected on Sept. 16 of last year. Landry added that the structure badly needed repairs, and the sills of the building were rotten.
The response
New Iberia City Councilman Dustin Suire said he put the house on the list for possible demolition due to several calls he had received from neighbors regarding the eyesore. The house also sits right across the street from Johnson Alley Park, which the city has committed to expanding with a pavilion. The councilman also mentioned the Lil’ Brooklyn initiative from local residents who have committed to renovate homes in the neighborhood.
“We need to make a push to clean the area up,” Suire said.
What’s next?
At the Oct. 19 meeting, Suire introduced a motion to demolish the property, which was unanimously approved by the council. The house is currently scheduled for demolition by the city of New Iberia, although an exact date is not yet known.