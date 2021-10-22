Blighted Properties: 205 Hortense Street

The mobile home that sits at 205 Hortense has had a complicated history. The New Iberia City Council began to search for the owner of the mobile home in January of this year to ask if he or she had any plans to repair the dilapidated structure.
After hearing from a man who claimed to be the owner of the property in January as well as a family who said they were the owners of the property in February, it was discovered that the mobile home sits on two different properties and the trailer itself was owned by neither owner.
After all parties were notified, a public hearing was held Tuesday to decide the fate of the mobile home. Councilman Dustin Suire made a motion to demolish the structure, which passed unanimously.
The issues
Property inspector Jimmy Landry said during the initial inspection report to the council that siding was coming off of the mobile home. There was also a tarp on the back roof that Landry said was likely causing water to leak into the interior of the structure. However, siding repairs to the front after the initial report was given.
The response
Suire said that neighbors of the property have been pleading for months to get rid of the mobile home. Hortense Street is part of Lil’ Brooklyn in New Iberia, a historic neighborhood which has been experiencing revitalization thanks to local groups who have been repainting and repairing homes for residents in the area.
What’s next?
Now that the resolution was made and passed Tuesday, city government will begin the process of demolishing the mobile home. The process is a time consuming one, and includes testing for asbestos and other administrative issues the city government must complete before the structure can be taken down.