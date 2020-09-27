The Blessing of the Crop for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival was held this morning at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The traditional event usually comes as part of local festival events in Iberia Parish, but with the cancelling of the festival due to COVID-19 the blessing was still put on to commemorate the sugar industry as harvesting soon begins.
King Sucrose LXXVIII Alton “Al” Landry and Queen Sugar LXXVII Erin Blanchard attended Mass at St. Peter’s for the occasion, as well as other volunteers with the festival.
“It’s very sweet for you to be here,” one of the clergy said before Mass started.
After the Mass, a prayer for a fruitful harvest was said in front of St. Peter’s so that it may benefit the area and provide a decent living.